GoldandBlack - Purdue's Aaron Wheeler has entered the transfer portal

Purdue senior-to-be forward Aaron Wheeler has entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer.

The fifth-year senior played key minutes for the Boilermakers as a redshirt freshman during their Big Ten championship and Elite Eight season two years ago, and opened the following two seasons as a starter only to finish the season as a reserve, struggling to find consistency.

He did close this regular season strong, during Purdue's five-game winning streak, but minutes might have been hard to come by next season.

In addition to returning starter Mason Gillis coming back, the Boilermakers will welcome touted forward recruits Caleb Furst and Trey Kaufman-Renn next season.