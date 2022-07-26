ROCK HILL, S.C. — As Purdue looks to fill a non-negotiable need at point guard in the 2024 class, Travis Perry is one of those targets at the forefront.

The Rivals.com four-star prospect from Lyon County High School in Eddyville, Ky., made an unofficial visit to West Lafayette in June.

"The visit was great. All the coaches were around the whole day. I liked Coach (Matt) Painter a lot, his basketball mind," Perry said at the adidas 3-Stripe Basketball event near Charlotte earlier this month. "I feel like I'd fit in their system very well. It was great seeing everything, seeing how they run things, what their workouts are like. It was a great experience.

"Coach Painter keeps talking about the IQ that I play with and that he thinks I'd fit in their system really well, that the sets they run aren't all that different from what we run with our high school team, so he doesn't think it would be as big a transition. He thinks I could be the high-IQ guard he'd want in big games down the stretch."

Purdue followed Perry — and Indiana Elite 16U teammate and fellow target Raleigh Burgess — throughout July and now works to book Perry for a return visit. He'll be one of the 2024 targets the Boilermaker staff will want to host for a junior-year official visit in coming months.

