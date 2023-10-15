Purdue’s season has been filled with tough road tests, uneven performances, and after the Ohio State game, another lopsided loss. With 7 games behind them and just 5 remaining, Purdue’s back is now squarely against the wall.

After Saturday's defeat at the hands of Ohio State, Ryan Walters and the Boilermakers have dropped four of their last five and are trending in the wrong direction. Purdue now sits at 2-5 on the season, which is the worst mark in the Big Ten through seven weeks.

The even keeled Ryan Walters isn't naive about where Purdue stands heading into the bye week, but doesn't think his team has lost all hope despite it's worst showing of the season against the Buckeyes.

"Looking at everybody in the locker room, everybody obviously is disappointed in where we are right now, but I don't think anybody is defeated. We've got a tight knit group," Walters said on Saturday.

Purdue will have the opportunity to rest up next week after a grueling seven game stretch to start the season, in which the Boilermakers played five teams with winning records, including current division leaders Iowa and Ohio State over the last two weeks.

Perhaps the most important part of the upcoming bye week is Purdue getting somewhat healthy again. Although, just one week may not exterminate the injury bug that has struck the Boilermakers in the heart of the season.

The Boilermakers' health troubles began before the season even started, losing transfer wide receiver Jahmal Edrine for the year with a torn ACL. The offense got some pieces back early in the year, most notably veterans Gus Hartwig and Garrett Miller, but have had tough luck since those returns.

In the last three weeks, Purdue has lost breakout tight end Max Klare, top cornerback Marquis Wilson and starting right tackle Marcus Mbow to season-ending injuries. That list may grow too, as rotation guard Luke Griffin and starting left tackle Mahamane Moussa both went down in the loss to Ohio State with what appear to be serious ailments.

The offensive line was already thin heading into the season, but Walters admitted the coaching staff will have their work cut out for them with the most recent set of injuries in the trenches.

"We got our best five out there right now. You know, I think Luke's injury was probably pretty serious. I'm not sure about [Moussa] yet," Walters said. "We got who we got. We gotta find ways to be creative to help those guys out and that's what we'll do as a staff."