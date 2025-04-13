Purdue lands Bowling Green transfer defensive tackle Marcus Moore

Purdue football continues to bulk up in the trenches via the transfer portal, landing former Akron and Bowling Green defensive tackle Marcus Moore Jr. today. Moore was on campus over the weekend and got the opportunity to check out the Boilermakers' spring showcase before making things official.

The sophomore lineman was a two-star prospect in the 2023 recruiting class, where he signed with Akron over offers from Liberty, Marshall, Illinois State, and Youngstown State. After two years with the Zips, Moore transferred to Bowling Green in December, but head coach Scott Loeffler leaving for a gig with the Philadelphia Eagles resulted in Moore entering the portal again in March.

His second go-around on the open market, Moore held offers from Southern Miss, New Mexico, and Miami (OH), before settling on the Boilermakers as his next landing spot.