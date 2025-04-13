Purdue lands Bowling Green transfer defensive tackle Marcus Moore

Purdue football continues to bulk up in the trenches via the transfer portal, landing former Akron and Bowling Green defensive tackle Marcus Moore Jr. today. Moore was on campus over the weekend and got the opportunity to check out the Boilermakers' spring showcase before making things official.
The sophomore lineman was a two-star prospect in the 2023 recruiting class, where he signed with Akron over offers from Liberty, Marshall, Illinois State, and Youngstown State. After two years with the Zips, Moore transferred to Bowling Green in December, but head coach Scott Loeffler leaving for a gig with the Philadelphia Eagles resulted in Moore entering the portal again in March.
His second go-around on the open market, Moore held offers from Southern Miss, New Mexico, and Miami (OH), before settling on the Boilermakers as his next landing spot.
The 6-foot-1, 310-pound defensive tackle started eight games for the Zips last season, tallying 31 total tackles, one tackle for loss and a fumble recovery, while earning a Pro Football Focus grade of 65.8 in 507 total snaps. He also had eight tackles and three tackles for loss, while playing in seven games as a true freshman in 2023.
Moore's move to West Lafayette for 2025 marks a reuniting with ex-Akron defensive end CJ Nunnally IV and ex-Akron linebackers coach Neal Renna.
Defensive tackles coach Kelvin Green now adds an experienced lineman to his unit at the end of the spring. Moore adds to the depth in the room, as he joins TJ Lindsey, Jamarrion Harkless, Jamarius Dinkins, Demeco Kennedy and Drake Carlson. The Boilermakers could continue looking to add to the unit moving forward, as well.
Moore becomes the 31st transfer portal addition of the off-season for the Boilermakers.