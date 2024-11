Different day, same result. Purdue fell in a ninth-straight game on Saturday afternoon, being on the wrong side of a 49-10 rout handed down by the No. 4-ranked Penn State Nittany Lions in Rose-Ade Stadium.

The Boilermakers, once again, were outmatched by the far superior opponent on their home turf and will now head on the road for the final two games of an already lost season.

Boiler Upload offers three key takeaways from Purdue’s defeat against Penn State.