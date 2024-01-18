The run was coming. It was Purdue-IU, and even though Purdue was so convincing in the first half that Assembly Hall shifted from assaulting to uncomfortable, the Hoosiers were going to come out in the second half with something.



That's the rivalry, and IU had bested two straight Purdue teams that looked better on paper than the Hoosiers.



And so IU came out firing, Trey Galloway hit two threes, IU started with an 8-0 run, and the lead was cut to 9 points. In a blink, the rivalry was back on.



Then Matt Painter did something, he went somewhere, found something, and the comeback stalled, mercilessly ended just like that.