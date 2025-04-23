Purdue's bench is the future but what about the now?

Purdue started two true freshman guards last season. CJ Cox, in particular, finished the last half of the season as a starter for Purdue and it immediately paid dividends as Cox proved to be Purdue's best defensive guard and a nearly 40% three-point shooter.



Gicarri Harris had his moments, too, and both looked to be having a greater role in their true sophomore seasons.



But Purdue's addition of Omer Mayer likely moves both to the bench. Mayer is a guard with NBA level potential, and could be Purdue's heir apparant at point guard after Braden Smith graduates this next season.



Despite this, Matt Painter quietly gave a big vote of confidence in Cox, Harris, and redshirt freshman Jack Benter. Despite adding Mayer from Isarael, Liam Murphy and Oscar Cluff through the portal and true freshman Antione West through recruiting, Painter didn't address adding a defensive wing after losing his primary bench defenders, Camden Heide and Myles Colvin, last season.



Instead, Painter and Purdue will rely heavily on Cox, Harris, and Benter to back up what might be the nation's best starting five.