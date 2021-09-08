 GoldandBlack - Purdue's Big Ten schedule released
basketball

Purdue's Big Ten schedule released

Brian Neubert
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert

The Big Ten schedule is finally out, as so Purdue now knows the complexion of what It hopes will be a path to a championship.

The Boilermakers — a top-10 preseason team nationally — open conference play Dec. 3 hosting Iowa.

One of the biggest games of the season: Ohio State at Purdue Jan. 30.

Indiana will visit West Lafayette on March 5. The rivals will meet in Bloomington Jan. 20.




Table Name
Date Opponent

Dec. 3

IOWA

Dec. 9

at Rutgers

Jan. 3

RUTGERS

Jan. 8

at Penn State

Jan. 11

at Michigan

Jan. 14

NEBRASKA

Jan. 17

at Illinois

Jan. 20

at Indiana

Jan. 23

at Northwestern

Jan. 27

at Iowa

Jan. 30

OHIO STATE

Feb. 2

at Minnesota

Feb. 5

MICHIGAN

Feb. 10

ILLINOIS

Feb. 13

MARYLAND

Feb. 16

at Northwestern

Feb. 20

RUTGERS

Feb. 26

at Michigan State

March 1

at Wisconsin

March 5

INDIANA
