Purdue's Big Ten schedule released

The Big Ten schedule is finally out, as so Purdue now knows the complexion of what It hopes will be a path to a championship.

The Boilermakers — a top-10 preseason team nationally — open conference play Dec. 3 hosting Iowa.

One of the biggest games of the season: Ohio State at Purdue Jan. 30.

Indiana will visit West Lafayette on March 5. The rivals will meet in Bloomington Jan. 20.











