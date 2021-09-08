Purdue's Big Ten schedule released
The Big Ten schedule is finally out, as so Purdue now knows the complexion of what It hopes will be a path to a championship.
The Boilermakers — a top-10 preseason team nationally — open conference play Dec. 3 hosting Iowa.
One of the biggest games of the season: Ohio State at Purdue Jan. 30.
Indiana will visit West Lafayette on March 5. The rivals will meet in Bloomington Jan. 20.
Table Name
|Date
|Opponent
|
Dec. 3
|
IOWA
|
Dec. 9
|
at Rutgers
|
Jan. 3
|
RUTGERS
|
Jan. 8
|
at Penn State
|
Jan. 11
|
at Michigan
|
Jan. 14
|
NEBRASKA
|
Jan. 17
|
at Illinois
|
Jan. 20
|
at Indiana
|
Jan. 23
|
at Northwestern
|
Jan. 27
|
at Iowa
|
Jan. 30
|
OHIO STATE
|
Feb. 2
|
at Minnesota
|
Feb. 5
|
MICHIGAN
|
Feb. 10
|
ILLINOIS
|
Feb. 13
|
MARYLAND
|
Feb. 16
|
at Northwestern
|
Feb. 20
|
RUTGERS
|
Feb. 26
|
at Michigan State
|
March 1
|
at Wisconsin
|
March 5
|
INDIANA