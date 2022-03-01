Purdue's Big Ten title hopes end on another buzzer-beater

MADISON, Wis. — You can't make this kind of thing up.

Purdue lost Its fourth game of the season on a shot made In a game's waning seconds, done In by Chucky Hepburn's banked-In three-pointer with a second to play, falling 70-67.

Thus ends Purdue's Big Ten regular season title hopes.

Purdue rallied from 11 down In the second half.

Jaden Ivey hit a three to tie the game at 67-all after Brad Davison missed a one-and-one, but Wisconsin did to Purdue what Ron Harper, Robert Phiniesse aand Tyson Walker previously had.