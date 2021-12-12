Purdue roars past N.C. State to win in overtime

PDF: Purdue-NC State stats

BROOKLYN — Down 13 In the second half, Purdue rallied — again — to beat N.C. State 82-72 In overtime at the Hall of Fame Invitational In Brooklyn, avoiding a brutal loss on the heels of the loss at Rutgers.

Trevion Williams led Purdue with 22 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists, along with four blocked shots. Jaden Ivey scored 22, as well.

More to come ...