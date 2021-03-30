GoldandBlack - Purdue's Emmanuel Dowuona hits the transfer portal

After missing the entire season essentially due to COVID-19 complications, Purdue center Emmanuel Dowuona has hit the NCAA transfer portal.

He joins veteran forward Aaron Wheeler in the portal.

Dowuona appeared in nine games for Purdue last season after redshirting as a freshman in 2018-19, then took part in only about a week of practice this season due to lingering respiratory problems.

His health situation being the most important part of this, Dowuona's challenge for minutes at Purdue projects to be a difficult one, with All-Big Ten pick Trevion Williams, All-Freshman Team pick Zach Edey and four-star recruit Caleb Furst all due to part of next year's team at center, or able to play center.

Entrants to the transfer portal are still eligible to return to their most recent schools.