 GoldandBlack - Purdue's Four Biggest Concerns In The NCAA Tournament
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-03-16 10:37:14 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Purdue's Four Biggest Concerns In The NCAA Tournament

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert

The NCAA Tournament is all about maximizing one's strengths, but also masking one's weaknesses and sidestepping one's vulnerabilities, especially when matchups come along that don't jibe with the way a team is built to play.

As No. 10 Purdue heads to Milwaukee to open NCAA Tournament play on Friday against Yale, here's a look at the four biggest concerns Matt Painter may have.

BALL SECURITY

Purdue's greatest vulnerability is actually hidden in its statistical profile.

The Boilermakers' season turnover percentage of 17.3 percent ranks No. 103 nationally according to KenPom.

That's not great, especially for a program that values that category above most others, but it's not egregiously bad, either.

This part of the story is best told anecdotally, because for Purdue, when it has rained, it has poured.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}