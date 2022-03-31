Purdue's Jaden Ivey declares for the NBA draft

As expected, Purdue sophomore All-American Jaden Ivey has declared for the NBA draft, thus ending his Boilermaker career after two seasons.

One of the best players in college basketball this season, the guard is generally viewed as one of the top four prospects expected to be in this draft, along with forwards Jabari Smith of Auburn, Chet Holmgren of Gonzaga and Paolo Banchero of Duke.

He becomes the third Purdue player since 2017 to leave early for the NBA, joining Caleb Swanigan and Carsen Edwards.

Ivey issued the following statement on Thursday afternoon ...