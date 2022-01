Fresh off making the game-winner to beat Ohio State, Jaden Ivey has been named Big Ten Player-of-the-Week for his showings in Purdue's wins at Iowa and over the Buckeyes.

After missing the Northwestern game due to a hip injury, Ivey scored 15 points at Iowa, including a pair of clutch threes to head off a Hawkeye run, then 21 vs. Ohio State in a CBS game. His buzzer-beating three was one of the biggest shots of the college basketball season.