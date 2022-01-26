Purdue's Jaden Ivey says he'll play Thursday night at Iowa

After sitting out the Northwestern game and being limited late in the game at Indiana due to a hip injury, Purdue's Jaden Ivey said Wednesday he expects to play Thursday night at Iowa.

"I'm going to practice today," Ivey said before Wednesday's practice. "I should be good though."

Ivey said he "felt good" doing some light shooting work on Tuesday, but didn't push things too hard out of fear of aggravating the issue, which originated from the practice the day before Purdue's game in Bloomington.

He said he felt no pain or discomfort prior to Tuesday's practice.

"I thought it might be longer," Ivey said, "but I'm good."