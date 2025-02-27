Purdue's leaders optimistic after rare players' meeting

The text came from the quiet one.





Two days after Purdue lost its fourth-straight game and continued what by any measure is among the dimmest stretches in what has otherwise been a shiny decade, the typically lead-by-example Trey Kaufman-Renn arranged a time for a players-only meeting.





Blue moons are observed more often than meetings of this kind at Purdue, especially since the Boilermakers have made a habit of throwing a hat in the National Player of the Year conversation in the last three seasons. But Kaufman-Renn hasn't seen anything like this.





A fourth consecutive loss on its own, in a season in which Purdue was ranked as high as No. 6 in the AP Poll, would have been bad enough. But it occurred in Bloomington, Ind., in stunning fashion. A 12-point first-half lead was flipped on its head in less than 10 minutes – by a rival whose coach quit three weeks ago.





“We’re the lowest we’ve been in a long time,” Kaufman-Renn said. “Needing a win as much as ever.”





So it was decided in the team’s group chat that they would meet in the locker room Tuesday and talk things out. They didn’t make a show of it; some coaches didn’t even know it happened.





Voices chimed in from all corners, even from freshmen. First-year guard Gicarri Harris said the group’s body language had to improve – never let them see your chin drop. Junior guard Braden Smith, the group’s loudest voice and brightest talent, regretted his silence at points in this losing streak, when he didn’t know what to say. “What this team needs from me is to communicate and help.”





It’s resulted in some of the best practices the team has had, after its coach said it had an “accountability issue” following Sunday’s loss to Indiana. “Just the energy,” Kaufman-Renn said. Focused shooting, cheering for defense. A feeling of readiness for a UCLA squad that now has to deal with a dialed-in Purdue in the already hellish Mackey Arena Friday.



