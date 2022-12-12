Purdue co-defensive coordinator and defensive line coach, Mark Hagen, will reportedly join Jeff Brohm's staff at Louisville. Hagen is currently helping Purdue prepare for its Citrus Bowl matchup against LSU, but will leave immediately after the game.

Sources told Boiler Upload this morning that Hagen would be on his way out. Now, that looks to be confirmed.

Hagen is viewed as one of Purdue's best assistant coaches and is the leader of the Boilermakers best group. He was also a critical recruiter for Jeff Brohm.

Two defensive line commitments have already flipped to Louisville over the last few days and a formal announcement of Hagen's departure could increase that number. There could also be members of Purdue's current team that decide to enter the transfer portal following the news.

This likely means that nobody from Brohm's Purdue staff will remain with the program after a new coach is announced. Hagen now joins Ron English, Garrick McGhee, Brian Brohm and Chris Barclay as coaches confirmed going to Louisville.