Purdue S Marvin Grant has entered the transfer portal

Purdue S Marvin Grant has entered the NCAA transfer portal.
He is the 13th Boilermaker to jump into the portal in 2021-22.
Purdue has seen WR Marcellus Moore (Texas for track), QB Jack Plummer (Cal), LB Robert McWilliams, DE Dontay Hunter (Ohio), OL Dave Monnot, S Elijah Ball, DT Jeff Marks, DT Anthony Watts (Marshall), LB Khali Saunders, DT Bryce Austin (Western Michigan), CB Anthony Romphf (Western Michigan) and RB Ja'Quez Cross (Arkansas State) enter the portal in 2021-22, in addition to Grant.
