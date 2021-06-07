 GoldandBlack - Purdue's Mason Gillis arrested on charge of OWI
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-06-07 10:43:25 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Purdue's Mason Gillis arrested on charge of OWI

- - • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff

Purdue's Mason Gillis, 20, was arrested by West Lafayette police early Sunday morning on a charge of driving with a blood alcohol level of .15 or more.

Gillis was booked at 3 a.m. Sunday and released from jail at 9:25 p.m.

“We are aware of the incident involving Mason Gillis on Sunday morning and we will continue to gather information," Coach Matt Painter said in a statement issued Monday morning. " We will handle internally amongst our staff according to Purdue University regulations and team standards. We will have no further comment at this time.”

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2021. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}