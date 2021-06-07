Purdue's Mason Gillis arrested on charge of OWI

Purdue's Mason Gillis, 20, was arrested by West Lafayette police early Sunday morning on a charge of driving with a blood alcohol level of .15 or more.

Gillis was booked at 3 a.m. Sunday and released from jail at 9:25 p.m.

“We are aware of the incident involving Mason Gillis on Sunday morning and we will continue to gather information," Coach Matt Painter said in a statement issued Monday morning. " We will handle internally amongst our staff according to Purdue University regulations and team standards. We will have no further comment at this time.”