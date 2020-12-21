GoldandBlack - Purdue's Mason Gillis named Big Ten Freshman of the Week

Purdue's Mason Gillis has been the Big Ten's Freshman of the Week.

The Boilermaker redshirt freshman helped Purdue to wins over No. 20 Ohio State and Notre Dame this week, nine points and four-and-a-half rebounds.

His career-highs of 12 points and nine rebounds vs. Notre Dame made him one of the game's difference-makers.

Gillis is riding a streak of 10 straight made field goals, including a pair of threes against Notre Dame.

It's the second such honor for Purdue this season, as Zach Edey won the award in Week 1.