Analysis ($): Matt Haarms' departure

Boilermaker senior-to-be Matt Haarms has entered the transfer portal, the program announced Monday afternoon.

A key player for Purdue the past three seasons, Haarms has been an off-and-on starter each of the past two seasons and one of the Boilermakers' top players.

"It wasn't anything at Purdue. I just believe that I needed to make a change to help take my game to the next level," Haarms told Rivals.com. "I am definitely wide open right now with things and don't have anything narrowed down."

Haarms averaged 8.6 and 4.6 rebounds as a junior, a season in which he dealt with a variety of injuries, and leaves Purdue as one of its most proficient shot-blockers, with 210 to his credit.

He finished the season, however, coming off the bench behind Purdue's leading scorer, Trevion Williams. Of Purdue's final 12 games of a season cut short, the finale vs. Rutgers — an overtime game — was the lone game in which Haarms played 20 or more minutes.

Players who put their names in the portal can still return, but are not guaranteed their scholarship. Purdue's announced, though, cited Haarms as having "finished" his career. Haarms has been removed from Purdue's online roster.

Haarms is expected to be an immediately eligible graduate transfer who immediately becomes one of the more sought-after players on the transfer wire this spring.