Matt Haarms says he expects to play for Purdue Sunday when it hosts No. 8 Michigan State.

After sitting out the second half and both overtimes at Michigan Thursday night after sustaining a hip injury during a first-half collision, Haarms said Saturday that he's "good to go" for the meeting with the Spartans.

"If I have to play through it a little bit, it's a big game tomorrow and I want to be out there," Haarms said. "It's important to me to be out there."

Haarms bumped Into a Michigan defender on a pick-and-roll and limped off the court during the ensuing timeout. He returned to the game, but checked out after finding himself noticeably hobbled, to the point he couldn't get up and down the floor.

"It just decided It didn't want to move anymore," Haarms said. "I couldn't really pick my leg up."

Haarms did participate in Sunday's practice, though perhaps not in a full capacity. He said he's undergone a variety of treatments since returning from Ann Arbor.

The junior co-captain previously missed two-plus games with a concussion sustained at Nebraska, his second concussion of what's been a difficult season on the injury front for the big man.