Purdue's Matt Painter Named Assistant Coach for Team USA Select Team

Matt Painter continues to stay involved with Team USA.

Purdue Basketball just announced that Head Coach Matt Painter will spend a weekend in Vegas ahead of Purdue's Europe trip.

Painter's trip won't be a vacation as he'll work again with Team USA ahead of FIBA's Basketball Men's World Cup this summer. This time Painter will be an assistant coach for the Men's Team USA Select team.

Team USA's Select Team is a collection of NBA and G-League talent that has been assembled to sharpen and get Team USA ready ahead of their World Cup trip that starts in Manila on August 25th.

The Select Team's Head Coach is the Orlando Magic's Jamahl Mosley with Jim Boylen of Indiana joining Purdue's Matt Painter as two assistant coaches.

The Select Team includes some up and coming names from the NBA: Cade Cunningham, Jalen Green, Chet Holmgren, and Keegan Murray.

The Purdue Basketball website released the following statement:

Purdue men's basketball head coach Matt Painter has been named one of three coaches on the USA Basketball Men's Select Team to help train USA Basketball's National Team in advance of FIBA Men's World Cup, which takes place in late August and early September in Indonesia and the Philippines. The USA Select Team features a roster of 11 current NBA players and three veteran players with NBA, NBA G League and International experience. Members of the USA Select Team will train daily with the USA Men's National Team from Aug. 3 to 6, in Las Vegas. Players named to the Select Team include Cade Cunningham, Jalen Green, Chet Holmgren, Trey Murphy, Keegan Murray, Payton Pritchard, Naz Reid and Jalen Williams among others. Orlando Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley will serve as the select team head coach and will be assisted by Jim Boylen (Indiana Pacers) and Painter. Painter has extensive history with USA Basketball, starting in 2009, when he was an assistant coach on a team that captured the gold medal at the FIBA U19 World Championships. He was the head coach of the U.S. team in the 2011 and 2017 World University Games, and for the last 10 years was on the committee for USA Basketball's U18 and U19 National Teams, serving as the chairperson in the last five years. Season-ticket renewals are now available for Purdue's highly-anticipated 2023-24 season. The Boilermakers return six of their top-seven scorers from last year's team that posted a 29-6 record and won the Big Ten regular-season and tournament titles.
— https://purduesports.com/news/2023/7/24/mens-basketball-painter-to-serve-as-assistant-coach-on-usa-basketball-mens-select-team
