Purdue men's basketball head coach Matt Painter has been named one of three coaches on the USA Basketball Men's Select Team to help train USA Basketball's National Team in advance of FIBA Men's World Cup, which takes place in late August and early September in Indonesia and the Philippines. The USA Select Team features a roster of 11 current NBA players and three veteran players with NBA, NBA G League and International experience. Members of the USA Select Team will train daily with the USA Men's National Team from Aug. 3 to 6, in Las Vegas. Players named to the Select Team include Cade Cunningham, Jalen Green, Chet Holmgren, Trey Murphy, Keegan Murray, Payton Pritchard, Naz Reid and Jalen Williams among others. Orlando Magic head coach Jamahl Mosley will serve as the select team head coach and will be assisted by Jim Boylen (Indiana Pacers) and Painter. Painter has extensive history with USA Basketball, starting in 2009, when he was an assistant coach on a team that captured the gold medal at the FIBA U19 World Championships. He was the head coach of the U.S. team in the 2011 and 2017 World University Games, and for the last 10 years was on the committee for USA Basketball's U18 and U19 National Teams, serving as the chairperson in the last five years. Season-ticket renewals are now available for Purdue's highly-anticipated 2023-24 season. The Boilermakers return six of their top-seven scorers from last year's team that posted a 29-6 record and won the Big Ten regular-season and tournament titles.

