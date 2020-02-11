PDF: Purdue-Penn State statistics

After Purdue came into Tuesday night playing its best basketball of the season, no one could have seen this coming.

No. 13 Penn State rode a surreal shooting night to an 88-76 win over the Boilermakers. It was the Nittany Lions' seventh straight win and snapped the Boilermakers' three-game winning streak.

After trailing by as many as 24, Purdue got within seven in the final minute, but Penn State iced the game at the foul line.

Penn State was 10-of-19 from three-point range in the first half, leading 42-30 at the break, then opened the second half on a 13-2 run to blow the game open and never looked back.

The Nittany Lions were 14-of-25 from three-point range for the game, while the Boilermakers were 2-of-14, basically the opposite of how things often turn out for Purdue at home.

Trevion Williams led Purdue with 17 points, while Isaiah Thompson and Jahaad Proctor added 15.

Penn State freshman Seth Lundy scored 18 on six threes, and big man Mike Watkins added 16.

