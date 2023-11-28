A pair of Purdue defenders have earned All-Big Ten honors on the heels of breakout campaigns in 2023. Outside linebacker Nic Scourton and defensive back Dillon Thieneman were both named All-Big Ten second team by Big Ten coaches.

Scourton erupted in his first year as a starter for the Boilermakers, racking up 10 sacks to lead the conference, along with 15 tackles for loss, which was third-best in the conference behind Indiana's Aaron Casey. The sophomore outside linebacker also tallied 33 total tackles and 42 total pressures during his breakout season.

Thieneman also enjoyed a breakout year in his first collegiate season, having the fifth-most tackles (106) and the second-most solo stops (74) in the Big Ten. He was also tied for a Big Ten-best six interceptions with Wisconsin's Ricardo Hallman. The freshman defensive back broke Stu Schweigert's freshman interceptions record and Rod Woodson's freshman solo tackles record.

Thieneman is also a front runner for Big Ten Freshman of the Year, where he'd be the sixth Boilermaker to win the award joining David Bell (2019), Rondale Moore (2018), Stu Schweigert (2000), Corey Rogers (1991), Eric Hunter (1989) and Brian Fox (1988).

Outside linebacker Kydran Jenkins was a notable omission from the All-Big Ten defensive teams after being tied for second in sacks (7.5) and second in tackles for loss (15.5). Jenkins was All-Big Ten honorable mention, along with defensive back Sanoussi Kane and defensive lineman Isaiah Nichols.