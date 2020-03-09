Purdue's Nojel Eastern named to Big Ten's All-Defense team
Purdue's Nojel Eastern has been named to the Big Ten's All-Defense Team, continuing the Boilermaker program's tradition with this particular honor.
Eastern's second such honor in as many years runs Purdue's streak to seven consecutive seasons with an All-Defense Team player. Chris Kramer, JaJuan Johnson, A.J. Hammons, Rapheal Davis and Dakota Mathias were each multi-year picks, also.
The junior was named to the team alongside big men Xavier Tillman, Jalen Smith and Daniel Oturu and guard Jamari Wheeler. Tillman was named Defensive Player-of-the-Year.
Purdue's lone other postseason honor came via honorable-mention All-Big Ten citations for Trevion Williams from both the coaches and media. The sophomore was Purdue's leading scorer and rebounder.
