Purdue's Nojel Eastern named to Big Ten's All-Defense team

Purdue's Nojel Eastern
Nojel Eastern is a back-to-back Big Ten All-Defense pick. (AP)
Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
Purdue's Nojel Eastern has been named to the Big Ten's All-Defense Team, continuing the Boilermaker program's tradition with this particular honor.

Eastern's second such honor in as many years runs Purdue's streak to seven consecutive seasons with an All-Defense Team player. Chris Kramer, JaJuan Johnson, A.J. Hammons, Rapheal Davis and Dakota Mathias were each multi-year picks, also.

The junior was named to the team alongside big men Xavier Tillman, Jalen Smith and Daniel Oturu and guard Jamari Wheeler. Tillman was named Defensive Player-of-the-Year.

Purdue's lone other postseason honor came via honorable-mention All-Big Ten citations for Trevion Williams from both the coaches and media. The sophomore was Purdue's leading scorer and rebounder.

{{ article.author_name }}