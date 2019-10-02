Purdue's Nojel Eastern named to preseason All-Big Ten team
Coming off a season in which he was the league's top perimeter defender and a vital piece of a conference-championship team, Purdue's Nojel Eastern has been named preseason All-Big Ten.
Eastern was one of 10 players named to the preseason all-league team, announced Wednesday at Big Ten media day in Chicago.
The junior is joined by Illinois' Ayo Dosunmo, Iowa's Joe Wieskamp, Maryland's Anthony Cowan and Jalen Smith, Michigan's Zavier Simpson, Michigan State's Xavier Tillman and Cassius Winston, Ohio State's Kaleb Wesson and Penn State's Lamar Stevens.
Winston was named preseason Player-of-the-Year.
