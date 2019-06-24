After a surge of commitments from the Northeast's Tri-State Area, specifically New Jersey and New York, Purdue may not be done.

In addition to cornerback recruit Malachi Melton's mid-July announcement date, Purdue will get a verdict next Saturday on Sanoussi Kane, the New York native who attends Blair Academy in New Jersey.

Kane will decide between Purdue, Vanderbilt and Rutgers, a few weeks after making a midweek official visit to West Lafayette.

"The coaching staff, they're just good people, and everyone I talked to there was just good people," Kane said a few days after that official visit. "They were really personable and I got to spend a lot of time with Coach (Dan) Rowe and Coach (Anthony Poindexter), so we really got to know each other a lot better. It was a great visit."