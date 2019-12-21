PDF: Purdue-Butler stats

INDIANAPOLIS — The offensive difficulties that have haunted Purdue so often this season were its undoing Saturday afternoon, in the Boilermakers' 70-61 loss to No. 17 Butler at the Crossroads Classic.

Coming off a blowout win at Ohio, Purdue shot a meager 33 percent from the floor against the Bulldogs, one of the better defensive teams in the country.

Purdue did cut a 17-point second half deficit to four in the final minute, but was ultimately done in by a hole too deep.

Big man Trevion Williams, a nearly 70-percent shooter on the season, was 5-14 from the floor; leading scorer Jahaad Proctor was 2-13.

Beyond their struggles, Purdue again missed an inordinate number of shots at the rim, committed unforced turnovers, etc.

It was fortunate to only be down five at halftime after being outscored 22-6 after carrying an early seven-point lead.

Its luck ran out In the second, as Butler opened on an 8-0 run to push its lead Into double-figures. Purdue got as close as 11, but remained at arm's length the rest of the way in its final marquee non-conference game of the season.

Purdue again played with center Matt Haarms (concussion) and clearly missed him.