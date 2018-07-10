More: Purdue commitments

Purdue's recruiting pitch to Milton Wright has been a multi-layered one.

"One, that they're going to be there, that they're not going anywhere," Wright said, relaying Purdue's coaches' messages to him. "And 2, that they can make me into one of the best receivers in the country and that they throw the ball, which I believe from watching them last year. And 3, that you can actually have a home here, that 'Once you leave, you can always come back. We'll be here for you.'

"Sounds pretty good, man."