Purdue's pitch has caught four-star wide receiver Milton Wright's attention
More: Purdue commitments
Purdue's recruiting pitch to Milton Wright has been a multi-layered one.
"One, that they're going to be there, that they're not going anywhere," Wright said, relaying Purdue's coaches' messages to him. "And 2, that they can make me into one of the best receivers in the country and that they throw the ball, which I believe from watching them last year. And 3, that you can actually have a home here, that 'Once you leave, you can always come back. We'll be here for you.'
"Sounds pretty good, man."
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news