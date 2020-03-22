News More News
Purdue's pursuit of Kyran Montgomery continues, with new twist

Four-star D-end Kyran Montgomery
Pike defensive end Kyran Montgomery may be the top defensive prospect in Indiana's loaded 2021 class. (GoldandBlack.com)
Purdue's long prioritized Indianapolis defensive end Kyran Montgomery, part of the state's stacked 2021 class.

Now, though, the Boilermaker program's interest in the Rivals.com four-star prospect and Rivals250 pick from Pike carries an added layer.

As Purdue shifts toward being able to run more 3-4 alignments under new coordinator Bob Diaco, Montgomery could fill an important need.

"They want me in their Cat position, this dynamic sort of edge rusher who can drop into coverage, basically an outside linebacker who can rush," Montgomery said. "They said they only have one position on the field for that. That position has a big role in their defensive scheme."

