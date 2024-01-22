Purdue football's 2024 schedule is now set in stone after a change was made on Monday afternoon. The Boilermakers will now open the season on August 31st against Indiana State at home after previously having it scheduled for September 7th. The change will move the first of two bye weeks for Ryan Walters and company to week two, instead of week one.

After the season-opener in Ross-Ade Stadium, Purdue will take on Notre Dame at home, followed by a trip to Oregon State to wrap up the non-conference slate.

The Big Ten schedule remains the same as was announced in November, with the Boilermakers taking on Nebraska to kick off conference play on September 28th. That is followed by roadtrips to Wisconsin on October 5th and Illinois on October 12th. Purdue will then return home to welcome Oregon to West Lafayette for their first meeting as conference foes on October 19th before another bye week.

November will be kicked off with Northwestern coming to town, which is preceded by a road contest against Ohio State and a home date with Penn State. The regular season will be capped off by road games at Michigan State and at Indiana.