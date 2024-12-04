Purdue's search roars on: Head coach candidate hot board 2.0

As Purdue continues its search for a new head football coach, things are heating up in West Lafayette and names have begun to surface as potential candidates to take over for Ryan Walters with the Boilermakers.

Athletic director Mike Bobinski spoke to Purdue's time frame for a new hire on Monday, offering a quick turnaround to give the program new leadership

"Our goal is moving forward in the most effective, efficient and expeditious way possible, to restore Purdue football to the level of success that we all expect, aspire to, and know that we're capable of," Bobinski said.

"We want to make sure that we're deliberate and we identify and focus on the very best candidate going forward. My guess is that that would take a week, 10 days, something like that," Bobinski said.

Boiler Upload takes a look at an updated hot board for Purdue's vacant head football coach position.