Purdue's season ends in shocking fashion against Saint Peter's

PHILADELPHIA — Purdue's season ends at the doorstep of both the Elite Eight and 30 wins, as the Boilermakers' season-long albatross — turnovers — caught up with them at the worst moment, leading to a stunning 67-64 loss to 15th-seeded Saint Peter's.

The Peacocks become the first No. 15 seed to ever reach the Elite Eight and a Purdue season that at one point saw the Boilermakers reach No. 1 nationally is now over.

Fifteen turnovers — six of them from Jaden Ivey and five from Zach Edey — were central to the Boilermakers' undoing, and when Ivey's long three to tie the game at the buzzer fell short, this eventful Purdue season ended, dashing the Boilermakers aspirations for a second Elite Eight in the span of three tournaments and their first Final Four since 1980.

Saint Peter's reached this point largely with a defense that's surged at the right time, and It certainly did on Friday night.

Purdue, which spent most of the season ranked first nationally in offensive efficiency, managed just 64 points, shot just 43 percent, went 5-of-21 from three (1-for-12 in the second half) and didn't score for more than five minutes to open the second half.

In his final college game, Trevion Williams scored 16 points.

In what was almost certainly his final college game, Purdue's All-American, Ivey, was held to just nine, with those six turnovers.

Turnovers have bee the common denominator all season for Purdue when it has struggled. It's the singular reason above all others that this season ends in most unfulfilling fashion — without a Big Ten championship and ousted from the NCAA Tournament short of the Elite Eight and Final Four.

