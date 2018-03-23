PDF: Purdue-Texas Tech stats

Analysis ($): Takeaways | Wrap Video | Stat Blast | Blog

More: With 'special' season done, seniors finding it hard to let go

BOSTON — Maybe Isaac Haas would have mattered, maybe we wouldn’t have.

Doesn’t matter now.

Purdue’s season, and the careers of its four influential seniors, is over, after a school-record 30 wins, finished at the hands of Texas Tech, behind a swarming performance that forced, and subsequently preyed off, the Boilermakers’ 17 turnovers and constantly beat Purdue to basketballs above the rim for putbacks.

Texas Tech won, 78-65.

The Raiders, in effect, blitzed Purdue, to the tune of 15 points off turnovers to the Boilermakers’ two and 17 second-chance points, a half dozen more than second-seeded Purdue.

Meanwhile, Texas Tech’s trademark aggressive defense took a toll.

Carsen Edwards scored 30, a fine close to a breakout season and another glimpse at what he might be capable of moving forward.

But the Raiders took away senior Dakota Mathias, who didn’t score until he made a three-pointer with the outcome all but decided, and forced Vincent Edwards into six turnovers.

"They just speed you up," Mathias said, "and take your out of your comfort zone."

Continue reading below