Purdue's shots again fall at the right time in win at Northwestern
EVANSTON, Ill. — Purdue's now alone in first place In the Big Ten, by a half game, after timely shooting propelled the Boilermakers to a 70-64 win at Northwestern Wednesday night.
Mason Gillis — 0-for-7 his past two games from three-point range — made three second half triples as Purdue pushed a four-point halftime lead to as many as 15.
Zach Edey led Purdue with 14 points. .
More to come ...
