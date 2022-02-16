Purdue's shots again fall at the right time in win at Northwestern

EVANSTON, Ill. — Purdue's now alone in first place In the Big Ten, by a half game, after timely shooting propelled the Boilermakers to a 70-64 win at Northwestern Wednesday night.

Mason Gillis — 0-for-7 his past two games from three-point range — made three second half triples as Purdue pushed a four-point halftime lead to as many as 15.

Zach Edey led Purdue with 14 points. .

More to come ...