{{ timeAgo('2022-02-16 22:21:47 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Purdue's shots again fall at the right time in win at Northwestern

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert
Purdue's Jaden Ivey
Purdue's Jaden Ivey (AP)

EVANSTON, Ill. — Purdue's now alone in first place In the Big Ten, by a half game, after timely shooting propelled the Boilermakers to a 70-64 win at Northwestern Wednesday night.

Mason Gillis — 0-for-7 his past two games from three-point range — made three second half triples as Purdue pushed a four-point halftime lead to as many as 15.

Zach Edey led Purdue with 14 points. .

More to come ...

