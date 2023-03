Purdue's had one of its best regular seasons, winning the PK 85 and reaching #1 for the second straight season. True freshman have exceeded expectations, Mason Gillis has set records, and Zach Edey has become the best player in college basketball.



Kelly Hallinan (@kellyhals on twitter) of WLFI joined me to discuss which of these story lines were our favorite and most define the season.



