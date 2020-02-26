Matt Painter harps on detail and "little things" as much as any of his peers in college coaching, more than most actually.

This week, the finer points take a backseat and big things cast a long shadow over little ones.

Purdue's riding a four-game losing streak, its longest in years. Saturday against Michigan, a relatively one-sided Wolverine win in the Boilermakers' stronghold of Mackey Arena was a shock.

For Painter, as it almost always does when course correction is needed, there's no singular panacea for all that ills his team beyond one thing: Effort.

"Our competitiveness has to be better more than anything," Painter said. "We have to get out in front of things, compete and play hard and I think when you do that then the other schematic things come into play. Schematically, it doesn't matter what you do if you don't play harder than the person in front of you, and that's what we've hung our hats on.

"We know what we're doing. We have good guys, intelligent guys. We know what we're doing, but we have to go out there and when that ball gets loose, and it's a 50/50 ball or a rebound, you've got to dominate in that area. When you have a chance to sprint back on defense or sprint up on offense, you've got to keep going as hard as you can, put that kind of stressor on their offense or their defense."

Thursday night's opponent is Indiana, who stands as a fitting backdrop for Purdue's position.

It was Feb. 8 that Purdue, then a team who'd yet to win a road game of note in Big Ten play, broke through with a win that came as a product of one of the Boilermakers' most complete, most focused, most precise performances of the season, regardless of venue.

They haven't won since.

"We just played hard," said sophomore Sasha Stefanovic, one of Purdue's more consistent effort types, of that first Indiana game. "I don't know if it was anything we tried to do differently. I think we just played a lot harder than we had before, and since then we haven't done the same."

