GoldandBlack - Purdue's the first offer for local guard Dravyn Gibbs-Lawhorn

{{ timeAgo('2020-08-13 14:42:45 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Purdue's the first offer for local guard Dravyn Gibbs-Lawhorn

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert

Purdue extended a scholarship offer Thursday to Dravyn Gibbs-Lawhorn, becoming the first offer for the promising Class of 2023 guard from McCutcheon High School in near-by Lafayette.

The 6-foot-1 scoring guard averaged about 21 points per game for the Mavericks as a freshman.

He's also drawn early interest from Indiana, Michigan State, Xavier, Kansas and many others.

