GoldandBlack - Purdue's the first offer for local guard Dravyn Gibbs-Lawhorn

Purdue's the first offer for local guard Dravyn Gibbs-Lawhorn
Purdue extended a scholarship offer Thursday to Dravyn Gibbs-Lawhorn, becoming the first offer for the promising Class of 2023 guard from McCutcheon High School in near-by Lafayette.
The 6-foot-1 scoring guard averaged about 21 points per game for the Mavericks as a freshman.
He's also drawn early interest from Indiana, Michigan State, Xavier, Kansas and many others.
blessed to say i’m officially a D1 athlete, thanks coach painter and the whole purdue staff!!!!🤞🏽 @BoilerBall pic.twitter.com/gsYB32IyXg— Dravyn Gibbs-Lawhorn (@DravynGibbs) August 13, 2020
