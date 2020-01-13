Purdue's Trevion Williams has been named the Big Ten's co-Player-of-the-Week, sharing the honor with Minnesota's Daniel Oturu.

Williams scored 36 points with 20 rebounds and no turnovers in 43-and-a-half minutes in Purdue's double-OT loss at No. 19 Michigan Thursday, then went for 16 points, seven rebounds and four assists in the Boilermakers' rout of No. 8 Michigan State on Sunday.