Purdue's trip to Michigan postponed

Due to on-going COVID-19 issues within Michigan's program, Purdue's trip to Ann Arbor for Tuesday night's game has been postponed, it was announced Sunday.

With the Big Ten's forfeiture policy having been lifted, the conference will work to reschedule the meeting between the league's two preseason favorites.

The Wolverines couldn't play on Saturday against Michigan State, either.

The Big Ten requires teams to play as long as they have at least seven available players and one coach.

Last year, Purdue's only scheduling issue surrounding the Big Ten season was the postponement of a home game vs. Nebraska. It was never made up.



