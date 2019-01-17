Purdue had Florida State beat.

As in, the game was won, what would have been one of the best road wins the program has earned in some time, an NCAA Tournament résumé centerpiece.

All the Boilermakers had to do, really, was take care of the basketball, to make what their coach, Matt Painter, would call a "simple" play here or there.

It couldn't, and what would have been the best road win of the college basketball season up until Syracuse won at injury-riddled Duke the other day went by the wayside, because of turnovers, the late-game meltdown that cost Purdue that marquee victory.

That was Nov. 28 that Purdue committed 20 turnovers in Tallahassee, a little more than a month-and-a-half ago.

Recent results make it seem like a year-and-a-half ago.

In Purdue's last nine games, starting right after it turned the ball over 16 times at home in a narrow win over Maryland, it's averaged only 7.3 turnovers per game.

Purdue's now played 17 games, Maryland standing as the midway point of its season to date, or thereabouts.

Prior to and including Maryland, Purdue committed 10 or more turnovers in all but one game. Since, it's committed 10 or more twice — 10 apiece in one-sided wins at home over Ohio and Belmont. Purdue's turnover numbers since the resumption of Big Ten play: Eight, nine, eight, eight. The Boilermakers are 3-1 in those games, now 4-2 in the league overall heading into Saturday's visit from Indiana.

It's pushed the Boilermakers into the top 25 nationally in turnover percentage, per KenPom.com, at only 15.7 percent.

"Our guys have done a good job of kind of knowing when to go, when not to go," Painter said. "We still have a handful of empty possessions we'd like to have back, but the numbers have been really good for us the past two or three weeks."

Painter's view on the game is heavily influenced by the possessions column. He's always put a premium on rebounding, and both limiting and creating turnovers, in hopes of maximizing possessions.

His most recent Purdue team is living up, especially in the latter category.

"It's something Coach Painter has stressed since the day I walked in," senior Grady Eifert said. "It doesn't matter who you are, whether you have the ball in your hands (a lot) or you don't, you always want to take care of the ball. It's not just been this team, but a lot of past teams, that one of our main focuses has been taking care of the ball. When you can take care of the basketball and rebound at a high level, it gives you more chances, both offensively and defensively."

