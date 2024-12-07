Purdue's upset bid runs out of gas against No. 7 Maryland

(Photo by © Alex Martin/Journal and Courier / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Purdue women's basketball's shocking upset bid could not come to fruition, as the Boilermakers fell 78-69 to Maryland in Mackey Arena. Purdue led by as much as 16 during the first half, but the 7th-ranked Terrapins came out inspired in the second half to fight off the Boilermakers' upset bid. The trio of Reagan Bass, Rashunda Jones and Destini Lombard were integral parts of said quest, combining for 48 points on 20-35 shooting from the field. It was just the second time Jones has scored in double-figures this season and was shooting 26% from the field in her previous four games. Bass continued her stellar play with the Boilermakers, notching her fifth game with 14 points or more. The Boilermakers shot 50.9% from the field, including 7-17 from three-point range, but their best offensive performance against a high major team was not enough to take down the Terrapins. The loss is Purdue's third in its last four games, and drops Katie Gearlds' group to 5-4 on the season.

It was a defensive battle across the opening five minutes of play, with both teams starting a combined 3-19 from the field in Mackey Arena. Destini Lombard's triple gave Purdue a 7-2 lead at the 4:25 mark and began opening things up for the Boilermaker offense. Reagan Bass and Rashunda Jones then chipped in three combined buckets to build a 9-2 run, which gave Purdue a 13-4 advantage with just over two minutes to play in the first quarter. The Purdue defense looked as good as its been all season in the early going, holding Maryland to just 2-17 shooting in the opening frame. Rashunda Jones and Reagan Bass guided the Boilermakers in the first ten minutes, combining for 13 of Purdue's 18 first quarter points, and helping lead a 18-6 lead over the Terrapins after the first quarter. The tandem would continue their stellar play into the start of the second quarter. After Maryland cut the lead to eight in the opening minute, Bass, Jones and Lombard combined for a 7-0 run to extend the lead back to 15 at the 7:59 mark. Maryland then began to find its flow offensively, chopping the lead down to eight thanks to an 10-2 run spanning less than three minutes. Te-Biasu and McDaniel hit back-to-back field goals to make it a 33-25 game with less than three minutes left in the first half. The Boilermakers maintained a nine point lead heading into the break behind five points from Rashunda Jones down the stretch. Jones and Bass led the way for the Boilermakers, who shot 51% from the field in the first half, as the tandem combined for 23 points. Destini Lombard also chipped in eight points to help guide the upset bid. Purdue limited its turnovers in the first half to just six, while conversely scoring ten points off of eight Maryland miscues.

(Photo by Joshua Facemyer)