Following Tuesday’s Citrus Bowl preparation, Purdue safety Cam Allen confirmed that he will return to West Lafayette next season for his fifth year with the program.

This is big news for the Boilermakers as they were set to lose three starters in the secondary heading into next year.

During his four years with the program to this point, Allen has had 42 career starts with 167 tackles, 12 passes defended, and 10 interceptions.

His 10 interceptions are just one away from being tied for 3rd in school history.

Allen now brings continuity to both safety spots, as Sanoussi Kane is expected to return to Purdue as well for his senior season. Kane and Allen are set to work with new head coach Ryan Walters, who has specialized in coaching the secondary throughout his career.

There are a number of players that can use their extra year or eligibility, including Jamari Brown, Lawrence Johnson, and Jack Sullivan in particular. News of those players’ decisions will come in the weeks following the Citrus Bowl.