Purdue safety Dillon Thieneman enters NCAA Transfer Portal

One of Purdue's top defenders over the last two seasons could head elsewhere to continue his collegiate career, as sophomore safety Dillon Thieneman plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal. Boiler Upload can confirm the initial report of the move by On3's Pete Nakos on Wednesday.

Thieneman burst onto the scene as a true freshman in 2023, being an All-American and Big Ten Freshman of the Year at safety after racking up 106 total tackles and having six interceptions. He ranked third nationally in interceptions and solo tackles, while being top five in total tackles in the Big Ten.

In his sophomore season, he tallied 104 total tackles, including five tackles for loss, while leading the team with seven passes defended. He was also top five nationally with 70 solo tackles to pace the Boilermakers once again.

Thieneman figures to be one of the top players in the transfer portal this cycle, while leaving the possibility to return to West Lafayette on the table.

The potential departure now leaves Purdue thin on the back end heading into next season, where Smiley Bradford, Antonio Stevens, Joseph Jefferson II, Anthony Brown, Luke Williams and Ty Hudkins are the only safeties currently on the roster.

Thieneman becomes the 11th Boilermaker to enter the portal this cycle, following fellow starters Mahamane Moussa, Cole Brevard, Yanni Karlaftis, as well as Ryan Browne.