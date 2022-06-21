A schedule can make or break a season. Ask any coach.

Purdue's 2022 slate is filled with challenges and opportunities. This series is a breakdown of what's ahead for the Boilermakers this fall.

• Toughest non-conference game



• Toughest conference game



• Who they don't play



• Easiest game



• Toughest stretch



• Best chance to pull an upset

First up: Toughest non-conference game

