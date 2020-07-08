MORE: Game 12



Illinois surprised skeptics by reaching a bowl last season for the first time since 2014. But was it an abberation?

The Fighting Illini caught the Big Ten's attention when they shocked No. 6 Wisconsin as a 30.5-point underdog and later dumped Michigan State. But three losses in a row to end the season were a pin in the balloon. Add it all up, and the question still begs: Has Lovie Smith turned the corner in Champaign as he enters Year Five?

There are reasons to have doubts about Illinois, and they begin with an offense that continues to struggle for consistency. The Illini ranked 112th in the nation in total offense in 2019.



Michigan transfer quarterback Brandon Peters was a mixed bag. Could touted redshirt freshman Isaiah Williams win the job and bring more juice to the attack? Whoever is under center will work behind a line with four starters back. Names to know: guard Kendrick Green and center Doug Kramer. They need to give the QBs time to throw to a veteran receiving unit. Senior Joel Imaorbhebhe, who began his career at USC, is the one to watch. And keep an eye on Georgia transfer tight end Luke Ford, an Illinois native who left high school as a mega recruit.



The running game needs some punch. Reggie Corbin bolted early for the NFL (and wasn't picked), while Dre Brown is gone, as well. Ra’Von Bonner could be the top option. And don't forget about Mike Epstein, the team's top rusher in 2017 who is back after an injury-plagued few seasons. There may be a chance for uber recruit Reggie Love to play ... a lot.

Work must be done on defense, a unit the head coach coordinates. Illinois has excelled at generating turnovers and making big plays, but it still springs too many leaks overall.

The linebackers should be a strong suit. Yes, Dele Harding is gone, but Jake Hansen is back after missing most of the back half of 2019 injured. He'll work in concert with former Washington transfer Milo Eifer, a future pro.

The line has issues, as youth will be served. Can the unit hold up vs. the run and get a pass rush?



Staffers like the secondary. Safety Sydney Brown delivers the goods, and there is a lot to like in the corner duo of Tony Adams and Nate Hobbs. Couple this unit with the linebackers, and Illinois has the makings of a salty back seven.

