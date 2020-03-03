IOWA CITY — Not dead yet.

Purdue got the signature road win It's waited all season for Tuesday night, beating No. 18 Iowa 77-68.

In so doing, its flatlining NCAA Tournament hopes may have a pulse again.

Eric Hunter scored 19 points, while Evan Boudreaux dominated the Hawkeyes up front, to the tune of 14 points and 14 rebounds.

The Boilermakers led by as many as 21. Iowa never got within 10 in the second half.

