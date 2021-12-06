It just means more.

That’s the rallying cry that the Southeastern Conference has coined for itself. And, there’s no doubt, college football does mean a great deal in the SEC.

One-hunderd thousand-seat stadiums dot the footprint of a 14-team league that stretches from Columbia, Mo., to Gainesville, Fla. And, the resume of the SEC glistens. Since the advent of the College Football Playoff in 2014, the SEC has won four of seven national championships. And it played, and lost, in two other title games. The only CFP title game that didn’t include a SEC squad was the first one in 2014: Oregon vs. Ohio State.